Gov. Bill Lee’s anti-abortion bill is headed to the senate after a committee approved it on Super Tuesday. Sergio Martinez-Beltran WPLN

Listen /

The last two weeks in Tennessee have felt like four months.

Deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee on the same day as the Super Tuesday presidential primaries.

Three days later, the state announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus. But all this time, the state legislature has still been conducting business.

WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán says it may have been overlooked but lawmakers have been debating important legislation.