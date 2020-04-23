Another CareRite Nursing Home In Nashville Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

Health officials have conducted mass testing at a Nashville nursing home. More than 300 residents and employees at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation were tested. At this point, 17 are positive.

“We expect higher numbers of reported COVID-19 cases as a result of the testing, which is a common outcome across the city, state and country as testing capabilities increase,” the nursing home told families on its Facebook page.

Contact tracing began immediately, says Metro Board of Health chair Alex Jahangir.

“As we reopen, we will face similar isolated incidents,” Dr Jahangir said Thursday. “And this is how public health will respond.”

The Trevecca nursing home is owned by New Jersey-based CareRite Centers, which also owns the Gallatin nursing home where more than 100 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and at least 20 people have died.

Just this week, public health officials have been encouraged by federal authorities to publicize outbreaks and share data with the CDC. The state is now posting individual nursing home case counts and fatalities after resisting for weeks, citing patient confidentiality.