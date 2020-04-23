Tennessee Unemployment Office Says It’s Ready To Begin Disbursing $600 Federal Checks

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development says some Tennesseans who lost their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak can expect to see the extra $600 promised by the federal government in their bank accounts next week.

Commissioner Jeff McCord says the department’s outdated computer system has made it difficult to keep up with the surge in unemployment filings. But McCord says his office has made IT upgrades, added more than 300 people to its claims team and is finally ready to start issuing payments.

“We know there’s frustration and there’s worry. And we understand that. It’s understandable,” he says. “We are working as hard as we can and as differently as we ever have to get those benefits to you.”

The unemployment office has also had to build out its system to provide benefits for people who don’t normally qualify, like freelancers. And it’s started staggering application days by Social Security number.

McCord says Tennessee has already paid out state benefits to 225,000 people, and that the unemployment fund is in “good shape” financially. McCord adds that the department has been paying 98% of claims within a 21-day period, which he says is better than the national average.