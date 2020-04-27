Self-Employed Tennesseans Start To See Long-Awaited Unemployment Benefits

Tennessee unemployment numbers have surged in recent weeks, including 47,000 new claims in Northern Middle Tennessee in early April. TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development

After weeks of waiting, people who are self-employed are beginning to receive unemployment benefits. But for many applicants, these deposits are still not the full amount they’re owed.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced this afternoon that all approved applicants would receive a base rate of $120 a week from the state, as well as a $600 supplement from the federal CARES Act. But some people do qualify for higher amounts based on their previous income. The department says it will adjust the benefits over time and compensate people retroactively.

This stop-gap measure was a way for the state Department of Labor to start paying out claims to tens of thousands of people who normally don’t qualify for unemployment insurance.

More: Self-Employed In Tennessee? Here’s What You Need To Know.

A spokesman was not able to say how many claims are still being processed. The state says the payments should arrive in their bank accounts or on debit cards by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the department’s website has been overwhelmed throughout the past month by the number of people trying to file for unemployment. A spokesman says new servers with more capacity are now up and running.