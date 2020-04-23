Tennessee Unemployment Filings Are High Again, But The Wave May Have Crested

It appears the unemployment curve may be flattening in Tennessee. The number of people filing for assistance has decreased for the second straight week.

But the numbers are still far above normal. Nearly 69,000 additional Tennesseans filed last week, according to new numbers this morning.

The total for initial claims during the pandemic now stands at more than 390,000 Tennesseans. They’re among 26.4 million Americans who’ve lost their jobs since the coronavirus hit.

The wave of state filings has overwhelmed Tennessee’s online system. The state website to file unemployment has been temporarily taken offline at least twice so payments could be processed.

The state had to order new computer servers and has staggered certification days to help manage the increased traffic.