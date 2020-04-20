Tennessee’s Overwhelmed Unemployment Website Goes Offline For Second Straight Week

For the second week in a row, Tennessee’s website to file for unemployment has been temporarily taken offline so that payments can be processed.

The labor department announced on Twitter this morning that the system was overwhelmed. It says Jobs4TN.gov should be back online this afternoon.

ALERT: Jobs4TN is currently processing the daily payment register on the back-end and that's causing responsiveness issues for you on the front-end. The system needs to come offline to process payments until approximately 2:30 pm CT. We know this is frustrating. We apologize. pic.twitter.com/Y97sIjoguH — TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) April 20, 2020

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has ordered new servers and staggered certification days to help manage the increased web traffic.

Like the rest of the country, the state’s unemployment numbers have surged in recent weeks. More than 300,000 Tennesseans have filed for assistance since the beginning of the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Unemployment payments now include an additional $600 from the federal CARES Act.

If you have questions about applying for unemployment, submit them here for WPLN News to answer. The first batch of answers is focused on self-employed filers.