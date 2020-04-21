Colvin Brothers Of Chattanooga Reach Settlement Over Price Gouging Allegations

Tennessee’s Attorney general has reached a settlement with the brothers who stock-piled and allegedly attempted to price gouge consumers on thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies in early March.

Matt and Noah Colvin of Chattanooga gained notoriety after the New York Times published a story about their plans to profit from supplies they had collected from stores across Tennessee and Kentucky. Shortly after publication, the state began an investigation.

The Colvins complied and donated all their supplies, including approximately 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to a Tennessee non-profit and officials in Kentucky.

The New York Times reports, Matt Colvin has been suspended as a seller on Amazon and Ebay. Because the supplies were donated, the brothers will not face any further restitution.