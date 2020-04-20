United Way Releases $1.17 Million In Third Round Of Funding

The United Way of Greater Nashville has provided another $1.17 million in funding in a third round of giving to nonprofits that are helping residents dealing with the coronavirus.

So far, organizations who’ve received payments include Catholic Charities of Tennessee, the Sexual Assault Center and Conexión Américas.

“As many seek to stay afloat with lost jobs and no source of income, direct economic assistance from the generous contributions to the COVID-19 Response Fund is no doubt bringing peace of mind to families,” said Juliana Ospina Cano, executive director at Conexión Américas. “Our ability to distribute cash assistance gives people the agency to make their own decisions.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund has raised nearly $4 million in public and private donations. However, United Way says as donations are decreasing, they’ll need even more help to support local families, since agencies still have thousands of people in need of assistance.