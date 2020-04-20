Nashville Musicians Association Providing Aide To Entertainment Workers

The Nashville Musicians Association is launching a fundraising effort to support entertainment workers affected by the coronavirus.

The city’s music economy has taken a devastating hit since the spread of COVID-19, leaving many musicians without a source of income.

“Nashville became Music City because of the respect shown to working musicians. Our unique community is once again in a position to show the world that helping working musicians in their time of need is a ‘win-win’ that will benefit everyone in the long run. That is the Nashville Way,” said NMA President Dave Pomeroy in a press release.

Last week, Metro health officials told reporters that it might take at least 18 months before events that drew large crowds — such as concerts and festivals — could return to the city.