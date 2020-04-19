Essential Employees In Tennessee Can Now Get Free Child Care

With schools out for the year, many essential workers have been scrambling to find day care options, which also comes at a substantial cost. Blake Farmer WPLN (file)

The state of Tennessee will offer child care at no cost to all workers deemed essential through June 15.

The state’s Department of Human Services says parents whose children are already in a licensed program can apply here for payment assistance. For school-age children not already enrolled elsewhere, the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club will provide the child care, with their participating sites listed here for the YMCA, and here for the Boys & Girls Club.

Eligible for help:

Employees of healthcare entities

Law enforcement

First responders

Corrections officers

Military

Activated national guard

Human and social services workers

Postal workers

Transportation employees

Restaurant workers

Grocery workers

“This is just one way the YMCA is able to support families, making sure that essential workers can have peace of mind that their children are being cared for in a safe place,” said Jerry Martin, CEO of YMCA of Memphis.

Federal money from the Child Care Development Fund is paying for the service.

To keep daycares afloat, the Department of Human Services has already offered $10 million to ease financial losses created by the pandemic. Some regulations have also been lifted to allow daycares to handle children who are no longer in school.