A Drop In Tennessee Child Abuse Calls Has Leadership Worried About Cases Going Unreported

Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Children's Services

Since the coronavirus closed Tennessee schools and many day cares, Tennessee’s child abuse hotline has seen a significant decrease in calls. For children’s services leadership, that’s troubling.

Between March 1 and April 6, calls fell more than 25% compared to the same time last year. Jennifer Nichols, commissioner of the Department of Children’s Services, said the drop means many child abuse cases are likely going unreported.

“Our teachers and childcare workers are probably at the top of the list for who we get referrals from,” Nichols said, “and now all of a sudden their eyes aren’t on those children.”

Yet when abuse is reported, DCS faces a different challenge: keeping its workers safe.

Investigators are still physically knocking on doors when they respond to tips. DCS has supplied some masks, recommends staying on the porch when possible and has provided a range of guidance. But Nichols said her investigators must carry on, drawing a parallel to first responders.

“You have to do what you have to do, in terms of serving this population,” she said. “Who’s more vulnerable than a kid or a child at home with nobody looking at them?”

The commissioner said anybody can help prevent child abuse. She encourages people with concerns about abuse to call families with children, and to make a point of speaking directly to the kids.

Tennesseans are mandatory reporters for child abuse. People can report concerns at the DCS website or by calling 877-237-0004.