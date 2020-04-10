Tennessee Begins Identifying Nursing Homes With Multiple COVID Cases

Workers evacuate residents from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing after more than 100 patients tested positive for coronavirus. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Nursing homes are supposed to let the state know when they get a positive test for COVID-19, among patients or staff. And today, the state began publishing a running list of all the facilities with at least two confirmed cases.

Some of these, like the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing and Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, have had well-publicized outbreaks. Several of the others are new disclosures.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Thursday the publication does not imply any wrongdoing.

“Sometimes, even the best laid plans and best practices still can’t prevent all cases from coming in,” she said. “So I will give you that caution when you’re interpreting that list.”

The live list is at the bottom of the state’s data dashboard for COVID-19 case data.