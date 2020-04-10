Dispatches From Quarantine: A Teen Reflects On Life At A Distance

Courtesy of Madeline Lederman

As coronavirus continues to impact and alter all of our daily lives, we’ve been asking listeners to send us their musings, their thoughts on life in this current moment.

Madeline Lederman is a 14-year-old student who’s done a lot of reflecting in recent weeks, as she adjusts to school from home and not seeing her friends.

As part of WPLN’s new series Dispatches from Quarantine, Lederman tells us how social distancing is bringing a sense of self-awareness.

“As a teen you know you kind of always live in your own bubble, I guess. And when something doesn’t directly affect you, or you don’t see the consequences of something that affects you, it almost doesn’t seem real.

“At first I thought it didn’t affect me. But then I realized it did. By not going to school and having to do online school. By not seeing food on aisles of the store. By not seeing my friends every day, I was affected.

“I was so angry at, well, I didn’t really know who I was angry at. I just knew I was angry. I was just angry at the world for letting this happen. Because there is no one person, or group of people whose fault this is.

“I know that I am living through history. But for me it’s a very scary time and it’s quite nerve-racking. I have learned over the past couple months about myself and that sometimes things don’t seem like they affect us, when really the only thing we need to do is take a step back to realize how they do.”

