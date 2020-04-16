Nashville Will Provide Meal Delivery Services For Underserved Residents Through Amazon

Nashville leaders are beginning to ramp up the city’s food distribution efforts for local residents.

They’ve expanded their food security working group to provide direct-to-home meal delivery services to Metro Nashville Public Schools students and families with the nonprofit Conexion Americas.

“We believe that Amazon has a unique role to play, providing a critical service for customers and community members to get the goods they need for their families without leaving their homes,” said David Alperson, vice president of Amazon Logistics.

The new program is expected to fill the gap for families who can’t get to meal distribution sites.

The school district has distributed more than 8,000 food boxes and served thousands of families since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. But one issue for families has been that children have to be present at meal sites in order to collect food — creating a gap in services for families with large households.

Amazon is piloting the program with 60 meals. They’ve offered to provide up to 2,000 food delivery runs per day if needed.