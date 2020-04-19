Tennessee Tests 5,700 In First Saturday Of Expanded Drive-Thru Testing

Nurses with the Department of Health in Marion County help complete paperwork for expanded testing, which began Saturday. courtesy TDOH via Twitter

In the first day of expanded statewide testing, the Tennessee Department of Health took swabs of more than 5,700 people. Residents were told they no longer have to show any symptoms to get a COVID-19 test.

Social media posts show cars lined up around Murfreesboro waiting for test on Saturday morning.

There are several hundred cars lined up at the state run coronavirus drive thru testing center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It’s only open from 9–12 this morning. pic.twitter.com/iIEPlsYQNz — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) April 18, 2020

Fewer sites are open on Sunday, but they’re still inviting anyone who is concerned about their health to get tested. In Middle Tennessee, sites include Gallatin High School and the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.

The full list is here. In all, 33 sites are offering testing this weekend.