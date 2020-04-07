Rutherford County Schools Add 16 New Meal Sites

Rutherford County Schools has officially expanded its free meal program for students and young residents. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch across 26 sites to anyone 18 and under during school closures.
School officials says its site in LaVergne Lake is providing up to 400 meals per day with help from cafeteria workers.
The following ten sites will offer both breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.:
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- David Youree Elementary
- Kittrell Elementary
- LaVergne Lake Elementary
- Oakland High
- Riverdale High
- Roy Waldron Elementary
- Smyrna Middle
- Stewartsboro Elementary
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
The expanded 16 sites will offer hot food from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon daily:
- Barfield Elementary
- Buchanan Elementary
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Elementary
- Christiana Middle
- John Colemon Elementary
- LaVergne High
- LaVergne Middle
- LaVergne Primary
- McFadden School of Excellence
- Oakland Middle
- Rocky Fork Elementary
- Rocky Fork Middle
- Smyrna Elementary
- Smyrna High
- Smyrna Primary