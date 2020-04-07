Rutherford County Schools Add 16 New Meal Sites

Rutherford County Schools has officially expanded its free meal program for students and young residents. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch across 26 sites to anyone 18 and under during school closures.

School officials says its site in LaVergne Lake is providing up to 400 meals per day with help from cafeteria workers.

The following ten sites will offer both breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

Cedar Grove Elementary

David Youree Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

LaVergne Lake Elementary

Oakland High

Riverdale High

Roy Waldron Elementary

Smyrna Middle

Stewartsboro Elementary

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

The expanded 16 sites will offer hot food from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon daily: