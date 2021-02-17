Another Snow Day In Nashville Means Sledding And Skating — Yes, Outdoor Ice Skating

Ben Wood skates on Lake Watauga in Centennial Park with the Parthenon as a backdrop. He was playing a pickup game of hockey with Turner Wood (not pictured), Cole Marciniak (center) and Sam Maloney (right) after the first round of winter weather in Nashville on Tuesday, February 16. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

The winter storm continued to close schools, businesses and state offices Tuesday, as Nashville turned into a snow-covered city. But, for the more adventurous, the growing piles of snow and ice meant sledding down the Capitol hill, snowboarding in front of the Parthenon and playing ice hockey in Centennial Park.

You read that right. Outdoor hockey behind the Parthenon as Lake Watauga — or at least half of it — iced over.

I was taking pictures of snow-covered Centennial Park (again) this afternoon when a pickup game of hockey started on Lake Watauga with the Parthenon as a backdrop. Thanks to Turner Wood, Ben Wood, Sam Maloney and Cole Marciniak for letting me watch and shoot the action! pic.twitter.com/avNKQHkcS9 — Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone) February 16, 2021

Georgia-raised Turner Wood was one of the brave souls who put on his skates.

“Skating on a pond is something that like every hockey player who doesn’t grow up somewhere where it’s normal is excited for and wants to do,” Wood said. “So, we were immediately like, ‘Ok, cool, like, let’s go. Let’s do this.’ ”

What the video doesn’t show is that Wood, initially, kind of fell in. So, yes, the ice was as thin as some feared on the edges, but it held up for the match between Wood, his friend, and two players from another men’s league team. And the lake stayed solid enough for a couple dozen skaters to take to the ice by nightfall, inspired by the original four.