Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Another Snow Day In Nashville Means Sledding And Skating — Yes, Outdoor Ice Skating

Ben Wood skates on Lake Watauga in Centennial Park with the Parthenon as a backdrop. He was playing a pickup game of hockey with Turner Wood (not pictured), Cole Marciniak (center) and Sam Maloney (right) after the first round of winter weather in Nashville on Tuesday, February 16.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News
Share:

The winter storm continued to close schools, businesses and state offices Tuesday, as Nashville turned into a snow-covered city. But, for the more adventurous, the growing piles of snow and ice meant sledding down the Capitol hill, snowboarding in front of the Parthenon and playing ice hockey in Centennial Park.

You read that right. Outdoor hockey behind the Parthenon as Lake Watauga — or at least half of it — iced over.

Georgia-raised Turner Wood was one of the brave souls who put on his skates.

“Skating on a pond is something that like every hockey player who doesn’t grow up somewhere where it’s normal is excited for and wants to do,” Wood said. “So, we were immediately like, ‘Ok, cool, like, let’s go. Let’s do this.’ ”

What the video doesn’t show is that Wood, initially, kind of fell in. So, yes, the ice was as thin as some feared on the edges, but it held up for the match between Wood, his friend, and two players from another men’s league team. And the lake stayed solid enough for a couple dozen skaters to take to the ice by nightfall, inspired by the original four.

Ben Wood, Sam Maloney and Cole Marciniak play ice hockey on Lake Watauga in Centennial Park.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Cole Marciniak passes to Ben Wood.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Sam Maloney skates with the puck.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Ben Wood skates around with a puck to warm up as Cole Marciniak practices shots in the background.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Ben Wood skates around the group with a puck as Turner Wood, Sam Maloney and Cole Marciniak stand in their skates chatting.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

(Left to right) Sam Maloney, Turner Wood, Ben Wood and Cole Marciniak play ice hockey on Lake Watauga in Centennial Park.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Turner Wood maneuvers a puck around on the ice.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

(Left to right) Sam Maloney, Turner Wood and Ben Wood warm up on the ice.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Lake Wataugua is frozen solid on both ends on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, but is still rippling water in the center as temperatures linger in the teens.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The Parthenon stands tall in frozen Centennial Park after the first round of winter weather in Nashville.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Centennial Park was a frozen winter wonderland after the major winter storm system swept through the South.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

A snowboarder uses the slanted road to the Parthenon as a slope in Centennial Park.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Vanderbilt University’s football stadium is visible through the icy trees in Centennial Park on February 16, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The Parthenon stands in snow-covered Centennial Park.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The snow-covered Capitol hill drew sledders out to the slope after Nashville’s first round of winter weather.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Two adults sled down the hill as children climbing back to the top look on.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

At the bottom of the hill, one sledder helps another up.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Filed Under: WPLN News Tagged With: , , , ,

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM