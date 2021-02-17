Middle Tennessee Districts Taking More Snow Days, And MNPS Adjusts Return Schedule

Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools (Facebook))

Nashville students who are transitioning to in-person learning will spend a few extra days outside of the classroom due to “continued hazardous road conditions.” Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed for another snow day on Thursday, then temporarily shift to all-virtual learning on Friday.

The district, because of these moves, has changed the phase-in schedule.

Revised Return Schedule

Grades 5 and 9 will return on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18).

Grades 6, 7 and 8 will return on Friday, Feb. 26 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25).

Grades 10, 11, and 12 will return as originally planned on Wednesday, March 3.

School officials say that in the case of more weather hazards, the district will default to virtual school days so that they can avoid needing to extend the school year.

Multiple districts out Thursday

As of noon, several districts have called off class for the coming days.