Nashville Students Will Begin Phasing Back Into Classrooms This Week

Kids at Paragon Mills Elementary return to school buildings after the district's first COVID-19 shutdown. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools

It’s been almost a year since Nashville middle and high schoolers have picked up pens and pencils inside of a Metro Nashville Public Schools classroom. The district announced it’ll finally be transitioning those kids back to face-to-face learning on Thursday at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The phase-in process will begin with elementary and exceptional education students. The remaining Metro Schools students will be invited back as long as the city maintains favorable COVID-19 trends. This means that district’s COVID Risk score must stay below 7 to see the phase-in process through. The score was 6.7 as of Monday morning.

Metro Schools has been an outlier district in Tennessee, as one of two school systems that has remained mostly virtual since the pandemic closed buildings last spring. Last month, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city’s top COVID advisor called for schools to reopen with proper safety protocols.

Reopening buildings, however, has been a decision put into the hands of superintendent Adrienne Battle. Her decision to stay virtual has been met with protests and criticisms from state officials and Nashville parents. At the same time, Battle has received strong praise for her decision.

The plan to reopen schools calls for staggering grades over the next month.

Schedule for returning to physical classrooms:

Thursday, Feb. 4: exceptional education students who attend contracted special-day schools

Tuesday, Feb. 9: pre-K through fourth grade and all EE students

Thursday, Feb. 18: fifth and ninth grade, transition grades for middle and high schools

Thursday, Feb. 25: sixth, seventh and eighth grade

Wednesday, March 3: 10th, 11th and 12th grade

Since the state’s post-Thanksgiving surge, Tennessee has seen a drop in both hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases. As of Monday, in Nashville, the transmission rate has also dipped to 0.82, which means that community spread of the virus is slowing.

The city also has a promising seven-day positive test rate. Nearly all of Metro’s key reopening metrics, excluding ICU bed capacity and new cases per 100,000 residents, are in the green.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Correction: An earlier version of the headline on this story misstated when Nashville schools will reopen. It is this week, not next week.