Nashville Kids Will Return To School Buildings — So Long As COVID-19 Progress Continues

Warner Elementary School

Nashville students could soon be returning to in-person classes after promising signs that the pandemic is starting to slow.

In an announcement Friday morning, Metro Schools Superintendent Adrienne Battle told families that she’d be releasing a phase-in schedule by Monday afternoon. But this is only if progress continues throughout the weekend.

“I’ve made a commitment to our families, students, and staff that we would offer the in-person option when it was safer to do so based on our community spread,” said Battle. “We will continue to watch the numbers over the weekend, and if they are sustained below 7, we’ll be providing a proposed phase-in schedule for students on Monday afternoon.”

The district’s COVID risk score, which measures how safe it is to resume face-to-face teachings, dropped to 6.7 on Friday.

For staff and students who do return, there will be an opportunity to participate in the district’s mass COVID-19 testing initiative with Meharry Medical College.

The majority of Nashville kids have been out of school buildings since last March. More than half of the district’s families say they want an in-person option, according to parent survey data.

The return process will start with the city’s youngest learners, along with expectational education students. The remaining students, said Battle, will be allowed to return after continued progress in tackling the virus.