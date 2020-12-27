AT&T Outage: Company Says It’s Restored Power To Part Of Damaged Data Center

Courtesy AT&T

AT&T said Sunday morning that it has restored power to four floors of the data center that was heavily damaged by the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, but access to lower floors remains limited.

Three feet of water were pumped out of the building at the corner of Second Avenue North and Church Street. AT&T describes the work as “significant progress,” but its connection to the commercial power grid is offline and the building suffered structural damage.

“Teams are working to safely bring additional equipment online and reroute services through other facilities in the region,” AT&T says. “Today our teams are working on adding additional cabling and more generators to provide more power into the building for our equipment and the restoration efforts.”

It’s still not clear whether the building was the target of the explosion that tore through the area early on Christmas morning, though in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” this morning, Mayor John Cooper referred to the blast as a “bombing” and an “attack on infrastructure.” The explosion has caused service outages across a wide swath of the Southeast, in places as far away as Lexington, Ky., and Huntsville, Ala.

AT&T says 65% of the mobility sites affected by the outage have had their service restored. The company has deployed mobile cell cites to help with communication, especially between restoration teams and first responders. Several 911 networks in Middle Tennessee and beyond were knocked out by the explosion.