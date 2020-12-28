Nashville Bombing’s Ripple Effects Disrupt State Agencies, Courts, WeGo Bus Service

WeGo is continuing to detour around the zone where federal agencies are investigating Nashville's Christmas Day bombing. Credit: Tony Gonzalez WPLN

Damage and service outages caused by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville are continuing to interrupt public services Monday, including closing several state office buildings.

Communications issues

The blast caused massive issues for AT&T customers across Middle Tennessee and into neighboring states, shutting down networks and phone services temporarily. AT&T said Sunday it had restored 96% of wireless service, but some outages persist.

As of Monday, service is still down for:

Tennessee’s child abuse reporting hotline (web reporting is still available)

TennCare Connect

adult protective services

animal diagnostic laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center

phone services for some programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

The Metro Action Commission, which provides rent, mortgage and utility assistance in the midst of the pandemic, is offering two alternative contact numbers for people seeking help: (615) 207-5337 or (615) 207-5340. Its Second Avenue North office will be open during normal hours this week.

Altered transportation services

The state says driver’s license services are unavailable in Nashville today. Driver Services Centers outside Davidson County are open but may experience interruptions.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s WeGo bus services will continue detouring around the downtown blast zone, which is still restricted due to the ongoing investigation. Other alterations are available from WeGo:

*Sigh* We've got one more week left in this year. Let's get through it together. #NashvilleStrong The Star & regional bus service are operating normally tomorrow. The 93 West End Shuttle will have a detour. Local detours remain in place.

Full update here: https://t.co/C8QWgk7v2I pic.twitter.com/mO7hCXyarT — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) December 28, 2020

The agency is asking customers to plan for delays and allow extra time for travel, even if their usual route does not pass through the restricted area. WeGo is temporarily fielding calls from an alternate number: 629-239-0474.

The boundaries of the restricted area will shrink at noon Monday. Union to Broadway and Fourth Avenue to the riverfront will remain closed. Vehicular traffic will be allowed on Fourth Avenue.

State offices closed

The state is closing all of its Davidson County offices and some courtrooms.

Damage to networks, email and phones will keep the Tennessee Supreme Court building closed on Monday, and the Administrative Office of the Courts will be closed for the week.

The downtown office of the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program was heavily damaged in the bombing as well and is closed.

Davidson County’s local courts, meanwhile, were already on a reduced schedule this week. Court clerk offices are expected to be open.

