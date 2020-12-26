AT&T Outage Continues, But Company Notes Some Saturday Progress

AT&T said Saturday that it is working around the clock to restore service after the downtown Nashville explosion. Portable cell sites are operating across Middle Tennessee and the region. Courtesy of AT&T

The devastating downtown Nashville explosion has disrupted AT&T phone and internet service for two days. The company noted some progress on repairs Saturday, although a top Nashville official says it could be more than a day to get everything working.

In an online post just before 5 p.m., AT&T said mobile service was mostly restored for Lexington, Ky. And six additional portable cell sites are now in use in Nashville to help its restoration crews and first responders, with more on the way.

The company said it was able to begin restoring power to its damaged facility on Second Avenue North, which took a direct hit from the Christmas morning blast.

Earlier Saturday, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said one prong of the work was getting generators working so that mobile phone service could operate again.

AT&T says it has been working around the clock, including setting up portable cell cites across the region.

Gov. Bill Lee, in a letter seeking federal help, has noted the explosion impacted communications in Tennessee, Kentucky and northern Alabama, as well as 20 call centers that field 911 requests. State government communication networks for “numerous departments” were also interrupted.

AT&T says it will contribute $100,000 to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation to support impacted businesses and to help law enforcement.