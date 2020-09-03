Attendance Down Only Slightly After Nashville’s Pivot To Virtual Learning

A student at Haywood Elementary School participates in a drive-thru Honk & Holler with teachers, staff and other students. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools / Twitter

There are small but significant differences in the number of students who’ve been showing up to Metro Nashville Public Schools compared to last year. Early data show the attendance rate is 5% less — and 2%, or 1,456 students, didn’t log into the district’s learning platform Schoology during the month of August at all.

There are also slight racial differences in this school year’s preliminary daily attendance counts. Overall, the district says the average daily attendance is 90%.

Asian students had the highest daily attendance rates at 94%, while Latinx and Hispanic students — who make up a significant population of English-language learners — had the lowest, at 86%.

The district says it’s been working with families with language barriers to guide them through virtual learning programs like Schoology. School leaders opened up help centers earlier this week “to further assist families who may have technology challenges, need tech support, or who still lack access to computers or hotspots which have been provided through our schools since July,” said Sean Braisted, a spokesperson for Metro Schools.

They’re also trying to provide specific supports through the district’s English learners office.

Braisted says the average daily count will likely rise after the district withdraws students who never attended classes. Some families have either moved or enrolled somewhere else without informing them.

Race and ethnicity breakdown:

Asian students – 94.3%

White students – 94.1%

American Indian or Alaska Native – 93%

Black or African American – 89.7%

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 88.8%

Hispanic or Latinx – 85.6%

Grade level breakdown: