Nashville’s Slight Decrease In Enrollment Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Parents Are Pulling Out Of Virtual Learning

Metro Nashville Public Schools is down just 673 students compared to last school year. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools Facebook

Metro Nashville Public Schools is experiencing a slight decrease in enrollment as families adapt to its new virtual learning environment. The district is down just 673 students compared to last school year.

Parents concerned about virtual learning have been floating the idea of enrolling their kids in other districts and alternative schools offering in-person classes. This is especially true for families with young kids who say it’s difficult to navigate technology programs.

The district is short 1,838 kindergarteners compared to the 2019-2020 academic year. But the total enrollment does even out as a result of increases in other grade levels. School officials say the decrease in kindergarteners is mainly due to the difficult enrollment process for these students.

The district says enrollment numbers are increasing daily. So far they’ve enrolled 85,076 students across all traditional and charter schools.