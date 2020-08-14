Williamson County Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Williamson County Schools superintendent Jason Golden has tested positive for the coronavirus after the first week of having the district's youngest students back in their classrooms. WCS via Facebook

On the eve of deciding whether Williamson County Schools will resume in-person classes for all grades, the district’s superintendent has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday night, the WCS school board met in-person, but superintendent Jason Golden participated via Zoom. He looked well and led the discussion for much of the five-hour meeting. District spokesperson Carol Birdsong says he was awaiting test results after having contact with a family member who has COVID-19.

His test results returned Friday, confirming he’s positive for the virus.

“He will continue working remotely the next few days, following health department protocols,” the district said on Facebook. It’s unclear how many other central office staff or school administrators may also have to self-isolate as a result.

Williamson planned to start the school year in-person but backtracked because of worsening spread of coronavirus in the county. Instead, only kindergarten through second grade began the semester in school buildings.

But school board members say their inboxes have been flooded with emails from desperate parents demanding that they be given the option to send their kids to school in-person.