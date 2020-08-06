August Primary 2020: Tennesseans Select Candidates For Congress, State Legislature

Tennesseans are voting to fill several local offices, in addition to selecting Republican and Democratic nominees to Congress and the General Assembly. Chas Sisk WPLN News

Happy Election Day, Middle Tennessee!

Today is the day voters across the state select the Republican and Democratic nominees for Congress and the General Assembly. For the winners, it’ll be an 88-day sprint to Nov. 3.

In many cities and counties, it’s also the general election for local offices, such as mayor or trustee. One election you won’t see on the ballot is the presidential race. That primary took place way back on Super Tuesday, March 3, when former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump won the Democratic and Republican races, respectively.

By the end of the early voting period on Saturday, more than 578,000 Tennesseans had cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s more than double the number in 2016 (when, admittedly, there were no statewide races) and almost as many as in 2018 (when there were races for U.S. senator and governor). More absentee ballots have been arriving in the days since then, so it’s likely that turnout will wind up higher than two years ago.

Some of the races we’ll be watching include the Republican Senate race between Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi, attorney Keeda Haynes’ bid to upset 15-term Congressman Jim Cooper on the Democratic side, and the battle between Democrats Kimi Abernathy and Heidi Campbell to take on Republican state Sen. Steve Dickerson in November.

Keep an eye on this page throughout the day for updates on how voting is going and results tonight as they come in. Got a tip about something you’re seeing? Email us at [email protected].

— WPLN News Staff

Some polls opened late; provisional balloting questions arise

Four Nashville polling locations opened late for Election Day, including an hourlong delay at the Cathedral of Praise in Bordeaux.

The reason: password problems, says Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts.

“We’ve got some bumps out there,” he told WPLN News. “Passwords are a challenge for folks, especially if it’s not one that you use all the time.”

He said observers didn’t note any voters leaving the line at Cathedral of Praise, where 43 people had voted partway through the day.

Poll workers are also fielding far more questions than usual about provisional ballots. Those are issued to voters when there is a question about the person’s eligibility, and counted later.

Provisional voting has been uncommon, but appears to be happening more today because of a related increase in mail-in voting. People who show up to vote out of fear that a mail-in ballot isn’t arriving in time are allowed to vote provisional. Officials will check later to make sure they aren’t counted twice. (If the mail-in ballot arrives in time, that’s the vote that will count.)

“Your vote will count one way or the other,” Roberts said.

More: Fear Your Absentee Vote Won’t Count? Election Official Says No Need To Worry If Instructions Are Followed.

Poll workers were given training videos and a quiz, but Robert notes that it can take them “little bit of time to get in the groove” on processing the additional paperwork for a provisional voter.

“If they have an issue that is still a little rusty, we have a phone number that they call that calls into our office here,” Roberts said.

— Tony Gonzalez

Fun sticker alert!

We’re big fans of Election Day stickers, and in Davidson County, voters this year can snag a special one commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Tennessee was the 36th and decisive state in the push for women’s suffrage.

Such a cool #iVoted #Nashville sticker, designed by a Hume-Fogg graduate. Be sure to ask for it if they don’t have them out . @TGonzalez please retweet. pic.twitter.com/HoO3a9E3CV — Paula Tennyson (@PaulaTennyson) August 6, 2020

The design beat out seven others in a contest run by Metro Arts.

— Chas Sisk

Big lift expected to get all votes counted

Vote counting will be a bigger lift than normal for Nashville. As of Wednesday, the city had collected 26,761 mail-in ballots, with perhaps more than 1,500 more anticipated today.

The Davidson County Election Commission began the “very labor-intensive” process of counting those ballots at 7 a.m., said Election Administrator Jeff Roberts. That’s the soonest allowed under state law.

“Each one of those has a whole lot of handwork. You have to open up the envelope, pull the ballot out, smooth it off, so that it’ll run through the scanner,” he said.

Provisional ballots, meanwhile, won’t be opened until Friday. That starts its own process, since each demands research into whether it should be counted, based on the voter’s eligibility.

— Tony Gonzalez

Poll workers wearing PPE

Social distancing, face masks, coffee stirrers to access touch screens.

In-person voting during a pandemic has certainly been an experience. But many voters who turned out at the polls say they’ve felt reasonably safe.

“Everybody in there had on masks,” said Regina Newson, who cast her ballot during early voting. “The people that were waiting on you at the door had on gloves and the little blue coveralls. They had three people in there when normally they would have between six and nine people going through registering.”

Some even think the pandemic might have brought more people to the polls.

“People have gotten to see the true side of a lot of people, even locally,” said Jeff Moss of Rutherford County. “So now is the time to come out and make it count, make some changes. And I think that’s bringing everyone out.”

Davidson County Election Administratro Jeff Roberts says social media posts have mostly been supportive of Davidson County’s health safety precautions.

“That’s a big positive there for us,” he said. “I think people understand social distancing is slowing things down a little bit, but as long as they see the line moving, they seem to be OK.”

— Chas Sisk