Davidson County Expands Early Voting Sites For Presidential Election

Voters waited in the heat outside the Green Hills branch of the Nashville Public Library on the first day of early voting in the August primaries. The election commission is adding two more sites for November. Chas Sisk WPLN News (file)

The Davidson County Election Commission has added two more early voting sites for the presidential election and decided to keep all sites open for the duration of the two-week early voting period.

The new sites are at Friendship Baptist Church by Tennessee State University and the YMCA in East Nashville, which had lost its early voting site in recent years because so few people were using it.

During many elections, voting is held only at the Howard Office Building downtown for the first week. But all 13 sites will be open from the beginning of early voting on Oct. 14.