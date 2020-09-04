Before And After In Photos: The Middle Tennessee Tornadoes Six Months Later

Six months ago, a rash of tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on Super Tuesday, killing 24 people overnight and destroying thousands of buildings in the region.
WPLN News reporters went out to assess the damage on March 3 with the rest of Nashville, taking photos along the way. Now, six months later, some of those hard-hit areas look very different. Others look eerily the same.
Below you’ll find a series of interactive side-by-side comparisons of then and now from the same spot. Drag the bubble left or right at the center of each photo to see the change.