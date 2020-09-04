Before And After In Photos: The Middle Tennessee Tornadoes Six Months Later

Find an interactive version of this before-and-after photo below. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Six months ago, a rash of tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on Super Tuesday, killing 24 people overnight and destroying thousands of buildings in the region.

WPLN News reporters went out to assess the damage on March 3 with the rest of Nashville, taking photos along the way. Now, six months later, some of those hard-hit areas look very different. Others look eerily the same.

Below you’ll find a series of interactive side-by-side comparisons of then and now from the same spot. Drag the bubble left or right at the center of each photo to see the change.



The Basement East

The popular music venue on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Burger Up

The Five Points location of the burger chain on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Liberty Christian Bible Church

The East Nashville church on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Liberty Christian Bible Church

The back of the East Nashville church on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Russell and South 18th Street

One of the hardest-hit intersections in East Nashville on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

The East Nashville restaurant on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

21st Avenue North and Formosa Street

One of the hardest-hit intersections in North Nashville on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Monroe Street

The area just behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020

Germantown

One of many buildings in the neighborhood with a collapsed roof and broken windows March 3 vs. the same repaired building on Sept. 3

AutoZone

The Rosa Parks Boulevard location of the auto parts chain on March 3 and Sept. 3, 2020