Six Months After The Nashville Tornadoes, Volunteers Are Still Needed To Clean Up

Volunteers work in East Nashville in the wake of powerful tornado damage. (FILE) Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Six months ago, multiple tornadoes touched down in Nashville, leaving death and destruction all across the region.

Despite the confusion and sadness, many Tennesseans came out and helped their neighbors almost immediately. They did that for weeks, until the coronavirus started, which dwindled the relief efforts.

But volunteers are still needed.

Hands On Nashville is the volunteer organization in the city that led many of the post-tornado clean ups and canvassing.

For a few weeks, they had so many people signing up that finding an opportunity to volunteer with them was almost impossible.

But things have changed, said Lindsey Turner, the organization’s communications director.

“The number of volunteers in the volunteer pool generally is down,” Turner said. “So, it has been harder to fill the projects now than it was back in mid-March, which makes total sense.”

Turner said Hands On Nashville has restarted its efforts to clean up tornado debris, canvas the different neighborhoods, and rebuild some of the homes that were destroyed.

And they need volunteers now, and for the coming weeks or even months.

“It just seems to be one of those recoveries that’s gonna stretch on until it’s done,” Turner said.

Those interested in helping out can go to hon.org.