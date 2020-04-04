Bluegrass Breakdown: Barefoot

Listen /

On its most basic level, it’s the state of not wearing any footwear. But in BluegrassLand, as elsewhere, it means so much more. It’s a way to connect with nature; to get grounded, centered and focused. There’s no better way to clear your mind, decrease anxiety and depression, erase insomnia or engage in a little self-initiated reflexology. No wonder it’s universally acclaimed as being the best thing since breathing. With the help of Peter Rowan, the Trinity River Band and Bill Clifton we’ll be going barefoot and otherwise looking at barefoot boys, barefoot country girls, barefoot county roads, barefoot days, barefoot fiddlers and barefoot Nellie