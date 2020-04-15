Calling All Recovered From COVID: Vanderbilt Wants Your Plasma

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is now seeking plasma from patients recovered from COVID to test whether it could be an effective treatment. nonrev via Creative Commons

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recruiting 250 volunteers who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for a new research study.

“Convalescent plasma,” as it’s called, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with life-threatening infections.

Each unit of plasma could help as many as four patients, says Dr. Allison Wheeler, assistant professor of pathology and pediatrics. Wheeler is overseeing the collection.

“There have been reports coming out of other countries that convalescent plasma is beneficial for other patients. What Vanderbilt University Medical Center wants to do is demonstrate in a randomized, controlled fashion that truly is the case as opposed to just anecdotal evidence,” she said in a statement.

Volunteers must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be at least 14 days out from a negative COVID-19 test, or free of symptoms for 28 days if the person has not had a negative test. Vanderbilt is also accepting patients who likely had the coronavirus but never got tested. In that case, the person can be tested to prove earlier infection.

The procedure takes about two hours. Those who are interested can see the detailed criteria here or sign up to participate here.

Separately, the Red Cross is also seeking the blood of recovered patients.