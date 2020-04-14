Chattanooga Tornado Victims Will Be Placed In Hotels To Protect Against Coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee said in Chattanooga today that precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus among those displaced by deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area late Sunday night.

“Instead of the traditional American Red Cross shelters, in a gymnasium or in a church, we’re utilizing hotels, so that people can individually stay in rooms and be socially distanced and protected from other victims,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said in a Tweet that he’s “proud of the way our community comes together during a crisis,” but the mayor is urging residents who want to volunteer to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During a trip to assess the storm damage, Lee said he plans to seek emergency assistance from the president by tomorrow.

“TEMA is on the ground today with FEMA assessing the damage, and that process will continue today and tomorrow,” he said. “We believe that, by tomorrow afternoon, the damage assessments will be done, and I’ll be able to declare — to ask for a major disaster declaration from the president.”

TEMA has reported three fatalities from the tornadoes — two in Hamilton County and one in Marion County — but says that search-and-rescue missions are ongoing.