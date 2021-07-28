Conservative Radio Host Phil Valentine Is On A Ventilator; His Brother Says It’s Time To ‘Go Get Vaccinated’

Through his brother, Phil Valentine has said he's not an anti-vaxxer but that he now regrets not taking the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday he was put on a ventilator. Courtesy WTN

Listen /

Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine has been placed on a ventilator, according to his radio station, SuperTalk 99.7 WTN. He’s been hospitalized now for more than two weeks.

Valentine had shown improvement over the weekend, according to his family. But they say a ventilator will let him rest.

His brother, Mark Valentine, tells Here & Now that seeing his brother so close to death has motivated him and many other people who were hesitant about the vaccine to get the shot.

“As soon as I found out this thing had hit him like it hit him, I went directly to the Wal-Mart,” Mark Valentine said on the program Wednesday. “I said, you know, ‘Y’all pick the arm.’ The guy says, ‘Do you have any questions or concerns?’ I say, ‘Yeah, I got a bunch of them but do it anyway.'”

Devoted listeners have been leaving supportive messages on WTN’s Facebook page and some have also said they intend to follow the new advice and get the vaccine.

Mark Valentine says his brother regrets not taking COVID-19 more seriously and has vowed to advocate for the vaccine as soon as he’s back on the air.