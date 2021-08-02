Spread Of The Delta Variant Has More Tennesseans Getting COVID Vaccines

COVID testing has picked back up with the latest surge in cases across Tennessee, caused primarily by the more contagious delta variant. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News (file)

As COVID infections spread in Tennessee, the state’s Department of Health says more people are getting vaccinated. After months of declines, the number of vaccinations jumped more than 20% last week.

The uptick is widespread, with increases reported in 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, says Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state’s health commissioner.

“That means some Tennesseans, a lot of Tennesseans who have been hesitant are now saying, ‘You know what? I’m ready.’ ”

Still, the jump from 62,000 per week to 76,000 per week hasn’t been big enough to move the state’s vaccination rate very far. Below 45% have taken the first dose, leaving Tennessee as one of the least protected states.

Piercey says the one-week surge could be a reaction to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, which led to cases shooting up more than 200% in the past week. And the flood of cases is beginning to stress hospitals. They’re now treating more than 1,000 patients with COVID — roughly the same number as in February. Hospitalizations bottomed out in early July with fewer than 200 statewide.

More than 90% of hospitalizations and positive cases in Tennessee are among the unvaccinated. And of the small percentage who become sick enough to be hospitalized, 80% are over age 65, Piercey says, making them more likely to have weakened immune systems.

“The vast majority of all of the infections happening right now are among the unvaccinated,” Piercey says. “Vaccination is the single best tool we have to prevent COVID-19 in ourselves and in our communities.”

WPLN’s Paige Pfleger contributed to this report.