Cooper Ready To Force Out Trump Immediately

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, used a desk to barricade himself in his office on Wednesday as rioters infiltrated the Capitol. Courtesy of Rep. Jim Cooper

Nashville Congressman Jim Cooper is among the Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment, even if it means a Senate trial doesn’t happen until after he leaves office.

Cooper was slower to embrace impeachment a year ago, when Democrats initiated proceedings over Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s leader, urging him to deliver dirt on Joe Biden.

Back then, Cooper says he wanted to hear more evidence, since it all happened behind the scenes.

“The difference now is this is the most blatant attack on the US Capitol since the War of 1812. It was instigated that very day on live television by the president and his minions,” he said Monday. “So this is a clearly different situation.”

Cooper says he would prefer Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment rather than impeachment, since it would remove Trump more quickly. Although an impeachment vote could come as soon as Wednesday, a Senate trial would likely not start until after the Biden administration takes office.

There’s also been discussion of censuring members of Congress who spread misinformation about the election. Cooper says it’s difficult to keep up with all the Republicans in Congress, but he calls out Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville in particular, since he spoke at the Trump rally preceding the mob ransacking the capitol.

“There’s a difference between playing politics and playing with fire. Because sometimes you play with fire, you set things on fire and do tremendous damage,” Cooper said. “There has to be some sense of responsibility.”