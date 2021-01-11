Tennessee Congressman Positive With COVID-19

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was sworn in for a fifth term on Jan. 3 and posed for this photo on the steps of the House of Representatives. Courtesy Chuck Fleischmann Twitter

Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chattanooga-area Republican received his result Sunday, noting he had contact with his infected roommate in Washington, D.C., a Florida representative.

He’d already been isolating since learning that his roommate tested positive on Wednesday. That’s the same day rioters stormed the capitol, causing a lockdown that doctors say may have exposed many lawmakers to the virus.

Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night. I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician.https://t.co/BsGj9RS272 pic.twitter.com/zconzlLkfi — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 10, 2021

Fleischmann says he is feeling OK, planning to work remotely, and urging mask wearing.

“I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19,” he wrote in a statement.