Coronavirus Clusters Shut Down Municipal Buildings Across Tennessee

Lebanon's city hall is among municipal buildings that have had to close after employee cases of the coronavirus. Courtesy of Lebanon city government Facebook

Closures related to COVID-19 cases continue to ripple across local governments in Tennessee.

Clarksville’s police department is the latest to close public access to its lobbies after several positive tests among office staff. The closure will run at least until Oct. 24.

The small town of Monterey, in Putnam County, closed its city hall closed this week after two positive tests among employees. Its Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting was also cancelled.

The mayor tells The Herald Citizen that the employees were likely exposed to the virus at home — not work — but that he’s being “overly cautious.”

Lebanon has also had its city building restricted to drive-thru services after eight employees tested positive.

At the end of September, Davidson County’s Juvenile Justice Center reverted to only emergency hearings after multiple court employees fell ill, including Judge Sheila Calloway.

In Millersville, which straddles Sumner and Robertson counties, ill employees prompted a city hall closure in August.

Meanwhile in Knox County, judges have issued a warning that sick attorneys should stay out of their courtrooms.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the order comes after an unidentified lawyer with the coronavirus — who was supposed to be in quarantine — showed up for a hearing in neighboring Blount County.