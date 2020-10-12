Manchester Mayor Dies Of COVID-19

Lonnie Norman had just been re-elected to a new term as mayor of Manchester. He became the city's first Black mayor when he served in 1991. Holly Fowler U.S. Air Force photo

The mayor of Manchester, Tennessee, has died of COVID-19. Lonnie Norman’s official Facebook page says he passed away early Monday morning.

Thunder Radio reports Mayor Norman was hospitalized October 1 — the same day he tested positive with the coronavirus. At the time, the city of Manchester released a statement saying despite restrictions in city hall, several employees had fallen ill.

Vice Mayor Marilyn Howard had already taken over the duties of mayor.

Coffee County is currently experiencing its largest spike in COVID-19 cases along with several rural Tennessee counties.

Norman had just started his third consecutive term after being re-elected in 2012. He became the city’s first Black mayor when he served in 1991.

Norman retired as a supervisor technician from the Arnold Engineering Design Center where he started as a custodian in the 1960s.