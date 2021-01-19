COVID Ends Vandy Women’s Basketball Season

Vanderbilt lost at home to South Carolina on January 14 by a score of 106-43. Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

After just 8 games, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball season is over.

A statement from the university says the remainder of the season will be cancelled due to a combination of COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries. Vanderbilt says students led the decision making.

“Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” athletic director Candice Lee says in a statement. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

The Commodores already had to reschedule games because of quarantine protocols. They have gone 4-4 but had no wins against Southeastern Conference opponents. South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 106-43 last week.