No Bands Or Dance Teams, But Small Crowds Still Allowed For High School Sports

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is implementing new restrictions on high school sports games following a new executive order from Gov. Bill Lee. But many people will still be allowed to congregate.

The order means bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams won’t likely be permitted to attend games until Jan. 19 — when Lee’s executive order is set to expire. Schools are allowed to implement their own, separate restrictions.

Individuals who are allowed to attend games include:

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members

First responders

Coaching and team personnel

School, game, and facility administrators

Athletics officials

Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity

TSSAA says they spoke with Lee’s office about the restrictions and will require social distancing between people from different households. The association will also continue requiring fans and attendees to wear masks.