COVID Numbers In Nashville Concerning, But Reopening Continues

Nashville health officials are seeing the first signs that COVID-19 cases may start marching back up. Davidson County’s transmission rate is back above 1.0, meaning each case is resulting in at least one additional case.

Dr. Gill Wright, who directs the Metro Health Department, says increased travel will likely contribute to any surge.

“We expect cases to potentially increase over the next three to four weeks as a result of spring break exposures. For that reason, it’s important to continue to wear your mask, stay socially distanced, and if you have a concern, get tested.”

City epidemiologists have been concerned that fewer people are getting tested, which could mean there’s wider spread that’s not being detected.

Despite the concern, Metro Health is loosening a few restrictions this weekend. Bars and restaurants will now be able to stay open until 2 a.m. Parties can be up to 10 people at a restaurant. And temperature checks will no longer be required for any businesses.