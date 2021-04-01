Davidson County May Soon Lift Mask Mandate Outdoors

Nashville began requiring masks at the first of July. Surrounding communities followed but most let their mandates expire. The largest suburbs have reinstated their masking requirements. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

The remaining Tennessee counties with mask mandates are scheduling their end dates, with Hamilton County being the latest to decide when its rule will expire.

Nashville’s Board of Health has not debated when to relax mask requirements, but there is a discussion about loosening mask rules in open-air situations. Lower Broadway is one of the few such areas where outdoor enforcement has occurred.

“There are no plans to change it indoors,” Metro interim health director Dr. Gill Wright said Thursday. “We are looking at outdoors and how that might be changed with some of the increase in vaccination rate.”

Roughly 28% of Davidson County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. That’s better than the statewide vaccination rate, which is at 22%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state has never mandated masks, leaving the decision up to individual counties. Several East Tennessee counties allowed their mandates to expire April 1. Sevier County’s face covering rules expire April 15.

In the Nashville area, Sumner County still requires masks, though its rule expires at the end of the month. Others have allowed local rules to expire.