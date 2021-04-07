Nashville Health Agencies To Take COVID Vaccine To Homeless Camps

Several homeless service organizations have been able to offer the COVID vaccine in recent weeks. Courtesy Room in the Inn via Facebook

Listen /

Every homeless person living in Nashville should have the option to get a COVID vaccine in the next two months. A total of 19 health organizations — from Ascension Saint Thomas to ShowerUp — are going to be taking doses to known camps and gathering places.

There are numerous ways Jonathan Roberts, 38, could have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at this point. And he’d like to get the shot, but it does take a little planning.

“I’ve just been lazy about it,” he says. “I’m human. I get caught up in my own little world.”

Roberts hopes his small camp on the Cumberland River will be part of the newly announced outreach effort. He says he tested positive for COVID-19 and had few symptoms except losing taste and smell. But he knows the immunity from the vaccine should be stronger.

Workers will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine so there’s no need to schedule a second visit to get full protection. Neighborhood Health is offering follow-up for anyone who needs medical attention because of side effects.

Metro officials have also been offering vaccines to anyone staying at the emergency shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which has experiences several COVID outbreaks during the pandemic. Their goal is to give everyone experiencing homeless the option to take a vaccine by Memorial Day.