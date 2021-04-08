COVID Testing Center In Southeast Nashville Transitions To Vaccination Site

A former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road has been offering COVID testing throughout the pandemic. Now it will offer drive-thru vaccinations. Blake Farmer WPLN News (file)

Nashville will convert its site at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road into a vaccination center. That means it will be closed Friday before reopening Monday for appointment-based vaccinations.

Appointments open at 10 a.m. Thursday through this link or by phone at 615-862-7777.

The city will be giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. State health officials have continued to have excess vaccine, and most of it is going to urban areas like Nashville where there’s been more demand for doses.

As a testing site, the old Kmart parking lot was chosen for its proximity to Nashville’s most diverse neighborhoods. The Antioch zip codes were among the hardest hit by the virus, with more cases than anywhere else in Davidson County.

Also on Monday, the hours will shift at the two remaining COVID testing sites. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nissan Stadium Lot ‘N’ and at Meharry Medical College.