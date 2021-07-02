Critics Call Nashville Officer’s Plea Deal ‘A Slap On The Hand’

A memorial commemorates the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick at a protest in downtown Nashville on July 4, 2020. Samantha Max WPLN News (File)

A plea agreement that will allow a Nashville police officer to avoid a trial on a first-degree murder charge is drawing sharp criticisms.

“A slap on the hand,” reads a statement from the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP.

“The decision is a hollow victory if not an admission that privilege, institutional racism, and over-policing are foundational to Nashville’s law enforcement community,” the state’s NAACP wrote Thursday night. “It also conveys a bad message given that thousands of Blacks and poor people in Tennessee have been convicted and have served harsher sentences for lesser criminal offenses.”

The reaction follows the announcement that Officer Andrew Delke would accept a plea deal in court Friday and avoid a trial that was scheduled to begin next week. Delke fatally shot 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick in July 2018. The officer’s attorney says Delke will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

While details aren’t yet confirmed, Hambrick’s family says they’ve been told the sentence will be three years. It’s that punishment — substantially less than the potential life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder — that prompted a protest Thursday night. Another demonstration is expected Friday morning at the city’s courthouse.

The initial protest took place as night fell outside the home of Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk. The Nashville Scene reports there were chants about voting him out of office and speeches on a megaphone decrying local policing and courts.

The demonstration also included a candlelit prayer for the Hambrick family.

Glenn Funk shouldn’t be allowed to step one toe in a Black church, neighborhood, event, etc. for what he put Daniel Hambrick’s family, Jocques Clemmons’ family, and Black Nashville through during his term as district attorney. The blatant disrespect must not be tolerated. — Gicola Lane (@GicolaLane) July 2, 2021

The Nashville People’s Budget Coalition is among those rallying.

“Funk — who’s office routinely railroads Black and Brown people with the harshest, longest sentences possible — shows the inability for the criminal legal system to achieve justice,” the group wrote.

Daniel Hambrick’s sister, Jasmine Davis, told WPLN News that the plea deal surprised her family, and she lamented the outcome in a statement.

“He got just one year for every bullet he put in him,” she said.

Rally anticipated Friday morning

Demonstrators say they’ll be at the Justice A.A. Birch Building before the plea hearing Friday and are hoping Judge Monte Watkins will reject the deal.

So far about 40 people have gathered outside the Justice A. A. Birch Building to protest Andrew Delke’s plea deal for the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick. A sign on the building behind them reads “the first duty of society is justice.” pic.twitter.com/wfL5WNSbPc — Paige Southwick Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) July 2, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.