BREAKING: Judge Accepts Nashville Officer’s Voluntary Manslaughter Plea For 2018 Shooting; Hambrick’s Family ‘Can’t Believe It’

Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Andrew Delke confers with his defense team at a June hearing ahead of his murder trial. Courtesy NewsChannel5 (Pool)

A Nashville judge accepted Officer Andrew Delke’s guilty plea in court Friday morning, sentencing him to three years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018.

But the family of Daniel Hambrick, the man Delke killed, made it clear that they did not approve of the deal, and the courtroom was briefly cleared after people inside and outside the courtroom started to shout and stomp.

Delke was set to go to trial next week for first-degree murder. Instead, the district attorney’s office has offered a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. The penalty would still be the toughest ever dealt to a Nashville police officer for an on-duty killing, but substantially less than the maximum penalty if he’d been found guilty of murder.

Delke resigned from the police force Thursday and said in court that his use of deadly force wasn’t necessary and he expressed sympathy for Hambrick’s mother and said, “I am responsible for her loss.”

“I hope this case can contribute positivity to the much-needed discussion about how police officers are trained and how we as a community want police officers to interact with citizens,” Delke said.

The arrangement quickly drew criticism from activists and the Tennessee NAACP as lenient and unfair. And at the start of proceedings, a lawyer for the family asked the judge not to accept any deal.

Hambrick’s mother submitted a victim impact statement of her own that was read by her attorney. In it, she said she is “angry, mad and disgusted” by the plea agreement and urged the judge to insist on a jury trial instead of what she characterized as a “backroom bargain.”

Then, Vickie took to the stand and shouted at Delke that she doesn’t accept his apology. Others in the courtroom began to chant “no justice, no peace.”

“I can’t believe this, judge,” Vickie said. “I can’t believe it.”

Sheila Clemmons Lee, whose son, Jocques Clemmons, was killed by an officer in 2017, is sobbing. So many tears in this room right now. pic.twitter.com/3gn1vLlHyc — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) July 2, 2021

In advance of the hearing, a few dozen supporters of the Hambrick family had gathered outside the courthouse, chanting Hambrick’s nickname.

Protesters chant Daniel Hambrick’s nickname, Dan Dan. Hambrick was shot in 2018 as he was running away from officer Andrew Delke. Yesterday lawyers announced that Delke was taking a plea deal. @samanthaellimax will have more details on that later today. pic.twitter.com/bFvrnPrp2V — Paige Southwick Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) July 2, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.