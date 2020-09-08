Davidson County Extends Moratorium On Some Residential Evictions

Davidson County courts have reinstated a moratorium on evictions following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brian Turner via Flickr

Many evictions are once again suspended in Davidson county.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a national moratorium to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, the courts in Davidson county issued new guidance that protects people who can’t pay rent.

The CDC says homelessness increases the chances that people are forced to move into close living quarters, which is a threat to public health.

The move does not entirely freeze evictions. People can still be evicted for threatening the health or safety of other residents or for posing a threat to damage the property. And to be covered by the CDC’s order a tenant must provide a copy of the declaration to their landlord.

The moratorium also doesn’t let tenants off the hook for rent. Those that can’t pay now will have to pay later. In the meantime, landlords can continue charging and collecting fees for not paying on time.

The new order doesn’t protect people who were evicted last week after the county’s initial moratorium ended. The moratorium will last until Dec. 31.