Metro Council To Vote On $10 Million Housing Relief Funding

The Nashville committee that oversees pandemic relief funds wants a portion to go immediately to help people struggling to pay their mortgage, rent and utility bills.

Metro’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee recommends starting with $10 million. That came yesterday after weeks of demands for action from local activists and some councilmembers who want to help people stay in their homes. The city’s moratorium on evictions lifts at the end of the month.

If the spending resolution passes during Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting, the money could be used by Davidson County residents who are unable to make payments due to the impact of COVID-19.

The local wing of the United Way would divide the funds among several nonprofits. They’ve been directed to meet the needs identified in a survey being conducted by the nonprofit Equity Alliance.

One of the United Way’s directors, Tracey Dill, says some community organizations in Nashville are struggling to expand their capacity to distribute federal COVID relief money.  She says the increase in needs overwhelmed nonprofits in March.

“Some of the agencies had over 1,200 applications a week, and their staffing structure would not support being able to go through all of those applications,” she says.

Metro leaders are still deciding how $121 million in aid will be spent. The United Way says it will give city officials bi-weekly updates.

