Demand For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Returns Strong In Nashville, Despite Pause Over Safety

Volunteers and health care workers welcome residents as they arrive to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Nissan Stadium. Damon Mitchell WPLN News (file)

The 10-day safety pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine didn’t seem to weaken demand in Nashville. The city resumed using the one-shot vaccine this week and has seen it become the preferred option.

Health officials wanted to give people a choice after the J&J doses were pulled for a safety review related to a rare blood-clotting reaction in a handful people, most of them women. So when Metro began using J&J again on Tuesday at the old Kmart site on Murfreesboro Road, they made sure to give people the option of taking the Pfizer shots instead. But they found most people didn’t want it.

“It was the longest line we’ve seen in a couple of weeks, and they were there for the Johnson & Johnson,” says Metro Health’s Rachel Franklin. “It was very promising.”

There have been fears nationally and in Nashville that the safety pause would scare people away from getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which just happens to be the easiest to use.

In Tennessee, Nashville has been the biggest user of J&J doses, giving 10,000 in one day at Nissan Stadium and a few thousand at Hadley Park near Tennessee State University, targeting the center of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods.

While the Murfreesboro Road vaccination site will continue offering Pfizer doses as an option, the city will rely on the one-shot J&J vaccine at upcoming popup events, including another this weekend at Hadley Park and next weekend at the Tennessee Craft Fair.

Slowing vaccinations

While Nashville has led most of Tennessee in vaccination rates, the speed continues to slow with roughly 40% of residents having at least one dose. At the Murfreesboro Road site, fewer than 150 people a day are being vaccinated this week — less than half of what’s expected. And that’s despite no longer requiring appointments.

City health officials say they are encouraged that the numbers are better for anyone 55 and over, with roughly two-thirds having at least started vaccination. The racial and ethic gaps are also shrinking, now with a larger share of Hispanic seniors vaccinated than any other group tracked by the city.

As expected, adults under age 35 are the slowest to get vaccinated. Dr. Gill Wright, the city’s medical director, says getting that group vaccinated would help protect those who can’t be vaccinated and could prevent a surge in youthful patients like has been seen in Michigan.

“This is especially important for parents, older siblings and family members,” he says. “Help protect children for whom the vaccine has not yet been approved.”